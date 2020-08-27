logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 August 2020 -
Cameroon: Trade deficit declines by 36.9% YoY in H1-2020, due to Covid-19

  Thursday, 27 August 2020 10:25

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon recorded a XAF487 billion trade deficit in H1-2020, according to a report recently published by the national institute for statistics INS. This represents a 36.9% decline on a year-to-year basis.

This improvement of the trade balance was due to a marked 27.6% contraction of imports compared to a lesser contraction, by 21.4%, of exports,” the report explains. It also indicates that during the period under review, the country’s trade exchanges decreased by 19.7% in quantity and 25.2% in value. Exports were valued at XAF918.4 billion while the value of imports was XAF1,406 billion.

According to the INS, the coronavirus pandemic and its impacts could be the main factors of these changes. The institute estimates that if the pandemic continues, Cameroon’s trade exchanges will contract further. For instance, it points out, the consumption of local products instead of imported ones that were usually massively imported (like rice) would have a beneficial impact on the trade balance and boost domestic supply (that producers are now unable to sell in neighboring countries because of the border closure). The recent tomato crisis bears witness to that fact.

Sylvain Andzongo

