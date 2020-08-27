Vera Songwé aims for MD position at the IFC

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian economist Vera Songwé, currently the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), aspires to become the next managing director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s subsidiary focused on the private sector.

Before her career at the ECA, Vera Songwé has been regional director for the IFC in West and Central Africa. If successful in her new endeavor, she would replace Français Philippe Le Houérou, who assumed this role in 2015.

However, she is still facing a challenger, Ivorian Thierry Tanoh, who has an outstanding experience. He has been MD of Ecobank Group, the former deputy secretary-general of the Presidency of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire and former Minister of Petroleum in Côte d’Ivoire. Between 2008 and 2012, he served as Vice-president for the IFC in Subsahara Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Western Europe.

