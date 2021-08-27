Douala: CUD boosted advertising revenues by 213.2% YoY in H1-2021 with sectoral reforms

(Business in Cameroon) - On July 30, 2021, the Urban Community of Douala (CUD) issued invoices worth XAF959.2 million as advertising fees in the name of the 18 advertising networks active in the city. According to internal sources at the CUD’s financial department, that amount is up by 207.6% compared with the XAF461.6 million invoice issued over the same period in 2019. It is also up by 213.2% compared with the XAF449.9 million invoice the CUD issued to those advertisers in H1-2020.

For various authorized sources, these upward performances were facilitated by the regulatory changes in the advertising sector in Douala. Indeed, in late Q2-2020, the CUD recruited Quantum A&A, a consulting firm founded by Brice Meilo, a certified accountant who previously worked for PwC.

To restore the soundness of the advertising industry in Douala, the said consulting firm implemented several strategies including geo-localizing all the advertising panels around the economic capital, dematerializing the control and monitoring of advertising operations. Also, in January 2021, a local advertising law became effective in Douala, which thus became the first Francophone Sub-Saharan African city to take such initiative.

Obstructions

For sources close to the case, with such initiatives, the consulting firm has gradually prevented advertisers from indulging in unlawful practices like not paying various advertising fees to the CUD, hiding the collection of the fees collected from advertising customers, dumping prices, or overstepping the exclusive advertising spaces dedicated to them. For instance, thanks to the transparency and visibility offered by the new measures initiated by Quantum A&A, the CUD was able to identify and suspend six advertising networks owing over XAF240 million in various fees.

The results are so outstanding that Mayor Roger Mbassa Ndiné recently indicated that advertising revenues would contribute to the rise in the CDU’s earnings this year. On August 12, 2021, during a meeting organized by the CUD to review its half-year budget execution, the mayor revealed that during the current year, the CUD’s revenues could rise by XAF11 billion (+18.8%) to reach XAF70 billion.

Meanwhile, some advertisers are unhappy about the measures, authorized sources claim. Sometimes, those advertisers implement strategies to obstruct the ongoing reforms all with the complicity of some CUD agents.

Brice R. Mbodiam