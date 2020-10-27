logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 October 2020
Economy

The EU was Cameroon’s leading buyer, worldwide, in 2019 (EU delegation)

(Business in Cameroon) - The European Union delegation in Yaoundé recently published a report detailing  European investments in Cameroon in 2019.

According to the said report, the European Union was the leading buyer of Cameroonian products worldwide. Indeed, during the period, it bought 47.4% of the products sold by Cameroon. In the Top10, it is followed by China (13.7%), India (10.6%), the U.S (4.4%), Bangladesh (4%), Malaysia (2.6%), Chad and Vietnam (2.3% each), Senegal (1.9%), and Gabon (1.4%).

Specifically, the six European countries that bought Cameroonian products in 2019 were the Netherlands (33%), Italy (22%), Belgium (12%), Spain (11%), France (9%), and Portugal (6%).

During the period, Cameroon exported XAF1,400 billion of non-oil products to the European Union. This represents a 20% rise compared to the average amount the country exported to the EU over the past five years. The main export products were cocoa beans, banana, timber, aluminum, coffee, raw timber, cocoa butter, plywood, and caoutchouc.

