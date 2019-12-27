logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 December 2019 -
Economy

Cameroon : INS identifies 209,482 firms during its 2nd business census

  • Comments   -   Friday, 27 December 2019 16:27

(Business in Cameroon) - During the 2nd business census realized by the national institute for statistics INS, 209,482 companies were identified in Cameroon, official sources indicate.

This number, proof of the densification of the country’s productive fabric, has more than doubled compared with the 93,969 companies the INS identified during the 1st business census it realized in 2009.

According to the institution’s experts, this boom observed in company creation was spurred by the easing of company creation procedures, with the creation of Business Formalities Centres CFCEs in 2010 notably.  

These single windows that gather all the administrations involved in business creation helped create more than 60,000 companies in Cameroon between 2010 and 2016, the INS informs.  

The 2nd census also reveals the prevalence of micro-enterprises (79.2%) in the country’s productive fabric. Next comes small businesses (19.3%), medium-sized businesses (1.3%) and large companies (0.2%). 57% of those companies are based in Yaoundé and Douala, the two capital cities of Cameroon.

BRM

Cameroon : INS identifies 209,482 firms during its 2nd business census

