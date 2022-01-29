logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 January 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon: Matgenie commissions China’s XCMG to build a construction equipment assembly plant

Cameroon: Matgenie commissions China’s XCMG to build a construction equipment assembly plant
  • Comments   -   Friday, 28 January 2022 13:28

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Civil Engineering Equipment Pool (Matgenie) is currently planning to build a civil engineering machinery assembly plant. In that regard, it signed a convention and a framework agreement with Chinese heavy machinery manufacturer XCMG, the CTR (Technical Commission for the rehabilitation of public and para-public sector companies) reveals in its 2020 report on state and parastatal firms’ performance. 

There are no specific details about the project yet. However, we know for a fact that XCMG is based in Xuzhou where it was established in 1943. It is, since then, the leader of construction machinery manufacturers in China and the fifth worldwide.  

According to the CTR, the project aims at restoring Matgenie’s operations, allowing the Cameroonian personnel to master the usage of technology and reduce production costs.

In 2020, Mategnie recorded an increase in its supplier debts (11%), financial debts (171%), social debts (11%), and a slight decrease in its tax debts (-11%) compared to the 2019 fiscal year, data published by the CTR reveal. For the commission, those debts increased because of operating expenses and cash flow problems. As for the social debt, it rose due to outstanding salary arrears and retirement entitlements.  

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon Airports Company ADC recorded XAF17.7 bln turnover in 2020, down 50% YoY

cameroon-airports-company-adc-recorded-xaf17-7-bln-turnover-in-2020-down-50-yoy
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 has been the most challenging of the last forty years for the aviation industry, the International Air Transport...

Cameroon: Digitalization boosts customs revenues on imported vehicles by 30% YoY in 2021

cameroon-digitalization-boosts-customs-revenues-on-imported-vehicles-by-30-yoy-in-2021
In Cameroon, the International Customs Day (ICD) was celebrated on January 26, 2022, under the theme: "Scaling up Customs Digital Transformation by...

Guinness Cameroon’s Orijinal Challenge: First prize goes to cassava peel flour ENEC

guinness-cameroon-s-orijinal-challenge-first-prize-goes-to-cassava-peel-flour-enec
On January 22, 2022, brewing company Guinness Cameroon unveiled the results of its "Orijinal Challenge", a competition aimed at celebrating...

The UK bets on PROMOTE 2022 to boost economic cooperation with Cameroon

the-uk-bets-on-promote-2022-to-boost-economic-cooperation-with-cameroon
At the end of an audience with the Minister of Finance Louis Paul MOTAZE on January 25, 2022, Christian Dennys McClure (photo), the British High...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n106-107: December 2021-January 2022

Nine projects and innovations that demonstrate Cameroonians’ genius

This is how Gozem plans to revolutionize the transport sector in Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n116-117: Decembre 2021-Janvier 2022

La preuve par 9 du génie camerounais

Comment Gozem veut révolutionner le transport urbain au Cameroun