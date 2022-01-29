Cameroon: Matgenie commissions China’s XCMG to build a construction equipment assembly plant

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Civil Engineering Equipment Pool (Matgenie) is currently planning to build a civil engineering machinery assembly plant. In that regard, it signed a convention and a framework agreement with Chinese heavy machinery manufacturer XCMG, the CTR (Technical Commission for the rehabilitation of public and para-public sector companies) reveals in its 2020 report on state and parastatal firms’ performance.

There are no specific details about the project yet. However, we know for a fact that XCMG is based in Xuzhou where it was established in 1943. It is, since then, the leader of construction machinery manufacturers in China and the fifth worldwide.

According to the CTR, the project aims at restoring Matgenie’s operations, allowing the Cameroonian personnel to master the usage of technology and reduce production costs.

In 2020, Mategnie recorded an increase in its supplier debts (11%), financial debts (171%), social debts (11%), and a slight decrease in its tax debts (-11%) compared to the 2019 fiscal year, data published by the CTR reveal. For the commission, those debts increased because of operating expenses and cash flow problems. As for the social debt, it rose due to outstanding salary arrears and retirement entitlements.

