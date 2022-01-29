logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 January 2022 -
The UK bets on PROMOTE 2022 to boost economic cooperation with Cameroon

  • Comments   -   Friday, 28 January 2022 13:56

(Business in Cameroon) - At the end of an audience with the Minister of Finance Louis Paul MOTAZE on January 25, 2022, Christian Dennys McClure (photo), the British High Commissioner to Cameroon, presented his expectations from Promote, the fair whose 8th edition will be held in Yaounde on February 19-27, 2022. 

"We are looking forward to the Promote exhibition next month. It is an opportunity to extend our collaboration with Cameroon," said the British diplomat after his audience with Louis Paul Motazé.

Initially scheduled for April 24-May 2, 2021 at the Yaoundé Conference Center, this economic mega-show was finally postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

According to the promoters of the exhibition launched in 2002, Promote exhibition, which is always attended by about 1000 exhibitors seeking business partnerships, has quickly become the largest economic gathering in Central Africa.

