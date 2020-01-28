logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 January 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon : Competitiveness support program DACC announced to be operational in Q1, 2020

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 28 January 2020 15:44

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the competitiveness support scheme (Dispositif d’appui à la compétitivité du Cameroun-DACC) will be operational in Q1, 2020. This is revealed by Hans-Peter Schadek (photo), Head of the European Union Delegation in an interview published in "Bulletin du Patronat" No. 77 of December 2019, by Groupement inter-patronal du Cameroun (Gicam).

The financing agreement for this programme, which replaces another of the same nature (Programme d'appui à la compétitivité de l'économie camerounaise-Pacom), was signed on  July 25, 2018. In his interview with Gicam's newsletter, the EU ambassador did not give the reasons for the delay.

This tool will, we very much hope, solve several problems related to the quality of products exported from Cameroon. (...) It is intended to strengthen the productivity and export capacity of Cameroonian companies,” Hans-Peter Schadek explained.

According to Mr. Schadek, the DACC plans to intervene in the areas of energy efficiency and standardization but it also intends to focus on improving the business climate and providing direct support to companies and intermediary or employer organizations.

In this sense, the diplomat said, the EU is available and willing to support Cameroonian authorities in charge of these issues so that the willingness to reform this sector is not limited by technical issues or lack of means. “I can assure you that many European investors are just waiting to come to Cameroon,” Hans-Peter Schadek indicates.

SA

