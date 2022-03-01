Cameroon: 1000 scholarships offered to firms for certificate programs

(Business in Cameroon) - The Inter-Patronal Grouping of Cameroon (GICAM) and the European Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurship Education (ECLEE) signed on February 21, 2022, a partnership agreement providing 1,000 scholarships to Cameroonian firms for certificate programs. The agreement was signed, in Douala, by Célestin Tawamba, President of the GICAM, and Mahamoudou Salouhou, director of the ECLEE.

"This agreement focuses on building the capacities of business leaders in GICAM portfolio and their employees in high-impact economic and social entrepreneurship following an environment-friendly approach," we learn. Therefore, thanks to the agreement, business leaders and their employees will be trained to use innovative, strategic management and operational tools.

Through those scholarships, GICAM members can network with foreign entrepreneurs in the ECLEE network and also be guided in the acquisition of adequate production equipment and the identification of project funding opportunities.

The European Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurship Education is an independent training institute that promotes educational innovation for employability and non-discrimination. It started operations in the United States in 2004 and France in 2006. It develops tools and methodologies to support actors and territories in the promotion of economic development and equality policies.

S.A.