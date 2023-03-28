Beac sees inflation at 6.4% in 2023, despite control measures

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cemac Central Bank Beac forecasts inflation to be at 6.4% in the region this year, up the 5.6% last year.

According to the bank’s monetary policy committee CPM, “the higher rate will be driven by the food and non-alcoholic beverages segments,” following the recent increase in the pump prices of petroleum products in some countries of the community. To mitigate this upward trend, Beac is again raising two of its main key rates. During its CPM meeting on March 27, the bank decided to raise the Tender Interest Rate (TIAO) by 50 basis points, from 4.5% to 5%; and the Marginal Lending Rate from 6.25% to 6.75%.

This is the third key rate increase since March 2022. Despite this measure, which aims to control inflation by tightening access to bank credit, inflationary pressures remain and the financing for the economy continues to grow. The volume of bank credit, which was supposed to decrease with the increase in the main central bank rates, is also expected to increase. And Beac projects a surge of 10% in credit to the economy this year.

Although the measure may be questioned given its result, Beac governor Abbas Mahamat Tolli said it was that exact measure that helped maintain a single-digit inflation rate when Covid-19 was hitting hard. "Look around us! Many countries have double-digit inflation rates," he said.

Brice R. Mbodiam