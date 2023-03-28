logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 March 2023 -

Beac sees inflation at 6.4% in 2023, despite control measures

Beac sees inflation at 6.4% in 2023, despite control measures
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 28 March 2023 19:27

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cemac Central Bank Beac forecasts inflation to be at 6.4% in the region this year, up the 5.6% last year.

According to the bank’s monetary policy committee CPM, “the higher rate will be driven by the food and non-alcoholic beverages segments,” following the recent increase in the pump prices of petroleum products in some countries of the community. To mitigate this upward trend, Beac is again raising two of its main key rates. During its CPM meeting on March 27, the bank decided to raise the Tender Interest Rate (TIAO) by 50 basis points, from 4.5% to 5%; and the Marginal Lending Rate from 6.25% to 6.75%.

This is the third key rate increase since March 2022. Despite this measure, which aims to control inflation by tightening access to bank credit, inflationary pressures remain and the financing for the economy continues to grow. The volume of bank credit, which was supposed to decrease with the increase in the main central bank rates, is also expected to increase. And Beac projects a surge of 10% in credit to the economy this year.

Although the measure may be questioned given its result, Beac governor Abbas Mahamat Tolli said it was that exact measure that helped maintain a single-digit inflation rate when Covid-19 was hitting hard. "Look around us! Many countries have double-digit inflation rates," he said.

Brice R. Mbodiam 

back to top

Cameroon: Govt calls Acero Metal an outlaw, wants company closed

cameroon-govt-calls-acero-metal-an-outlaw-wants-company-closed
After the furnace explosion that occurred last March 20 in the premises of Acero Metal, in the industrial zone of Bonabéri in Douala, the government...

Cemac: Outbound money transfers tripled in 5 years, reaching CFA10,120bn in 2022

cemac-outbound-money-transfers-tripled-in-5-years-reaching-cfa10-120bn-in-2022
Outgoing money transfers from Cemac countries to the rest of the world have increased from CFA2,816 billion in 2018 to CFA10,120 billion in 2022, the...

Minimum wage revision: Cameroon PM managed to satisfy all parties, despite accusations of labor code violation

minimum-wage-revision-cameroon-pm-managed-to-satisfy-all-parties-despite-accusations-of-labor-code-violation
Cameroon's PM signed yesterday a decree revising the minimum wage in the country. To satisfy all parties, Joseph Dion Ngute (pictured) validated, for the...

Information and communication services grew by 8.5% QoQ in Q3 2022, driven by the Internet and mobile money

information-and-communication-services-grew-by-8-5-qoq-in-q3-2022-driven-by-the-internet-and-mobile-money
Information and communication services in Cameroon grew by 8.5% QoQ in Q3 2022, contributing 0.2 percentage points to the GDP, the national stats...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »