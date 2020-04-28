Cameroon: the refined oil sector deplores a 40% drop in activity due to the Coronavirus

(Business in Cameroon) - Speaking during a debate on the state-owned TV channel CRTV, Jacquis Kemleu Tchabgou (photo), the Secretary-General of the Association of Oilseed Refiners of Cameroon (Asroc), suggested the government should help companies in the vegetable oil (oilseed) sector, hit by the coronavirus preventive measures adopted by the government.

According to Jacquis Kemleu Tchabgou, the turnover of Asroc’s members fell by 40 percent in March due to the containment measures that have plummeted the activity of hotel and restaurant companies and consequently affected demand. He also believes that it is important for the government to intervene to preserve jobs and secure the possibility of collecting tax revenues.

While the coronavirus health situation seems to be gradually going under control, Cameroon, like many countries in the world, is facing pressure from the private sector, which is bemoaning losses. It is difficult to assess the extent to which the private sector is affected, as very few companies are reporting their business results.

But as far as the oil sector is concerned, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) has published data on the evolution of consumer prices in the cities of Douala and Yaoundé. In the economic capital, prices at the end of February 2020 were 1.5% higher than those of the same month in 2019 (despite being down 0.3% compared with the evolution over the Feb 2018 and Feb 2019). In Yaoundé, prices have been up by 3.2% during the period under review.

So far, the Cameroonian government is still working on the budgetary response to the economic consequences of the Coronavirus. Several employers' organizations have already made proposals and expressed what they want to see included in this response plan. Technically, the budget is expected to be affected by the drop in oil prices and the government’s enlightenment on the situation is eagerly awaited by all actors.

