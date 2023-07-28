logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 July 2023 -
Economy

Cameroon needs CFAF16 billion+ to rehabilitate the Port of Garoua

Cameroon needs CFAF16 billion+ to rehabilitate the Port of Garoua
  • Comments   -   Friday, 28 July 2023 13:20

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon needs to raise over CFAF16 billion to finance the rehabilitation of the Port of Garoua, in the northern part of the country. This is the main information that transpired during the visit to the dilapidated infrastructure by Louis Epoubeke, General Manager of the National Port Authority (APN), on July 25, 2023.

The project, which is awaiting financing, will involve the rehabilitation of most of the existing structures, including buildings, quays, navigation channels, and various networks. New facilities are also planned to develop trade, fishing, regular traffic, and cruise activities.

Expected for several years now, the rehabilitation of the port of Garoua will boost trade with Nigeria. It will also help formalize a large part of the transactions with that neighboring country. The completion of the port will also provide additional revenues to the Garoua Urban Community, the decentralized local authority to which the port infrastructure was retroceded in 2003.

BRM   

back to top

Gabon initiates enhanced checks at borders with Cameroon over formaldehyde-preserved products’ affair

gabon-initiates-enhanced-checks-at-borders-with-cameroon-over-formaldehyde-preserved-products-affair
Gabon’s food security agency AGASA will step up controls and health monitoring at its borders with Cameroon. This follows a release, issued on July 11, by...

Extractive industries: production costs fell 8.6%YoY in Q1-2023, after sharp rises in 2022

extractive-industries-production-costs-fell-8-6-yoy-in-q1-2023-after-sharp-rises-in-2022
Production costs fell by 8.6% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023 in Cameroon’s extractive industries, according to the Industrial Producer Price...

Treasury bills: Cameroon raises CFAF7.5 billion, at close to 5% interest rate

treasury-bills-cameroon-raises-cfaf7-5-billion-at-close-to-5-interest-rate
Cameroon’s recent 13-week bill issue operation (July 17-19) resulted in the effective mobilization of CFAF7.5 billion out of the 10 billion sought....

FDI inflows to Cameroon dropped 7.7% YoY to CFAF532 bln in 2022 (report)

fdi-inflows-to-cameroon-dropped-7-7-yoy-to-cfaf532-bln-in-2022-report
Cameroon captured $889 million (CFAF532.2 billion at current dollar value) in foreign direct investments (FDIs) in 2022. According to figures...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »