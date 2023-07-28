Cameroon needs CFAF16 billion+ to rehabilitate the Port of Garoua

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon needs to raise over CFAF16 billion to finance the rehabilitation of the Port of Garoua, in the northern part of the country. This is the main information that transpired during the visit to the dilapidated infrastructure by Louis Epoubeke, General Manager of the National Port Authority (APN), on July 25, 2023.

The project, which is awaiting financing, will involve the rehabilitation of most of the existing structures, including buildings, quays, navigation channels, and various networks. New facilities are also planned to develop trade, fishing, regular traffic, and cruise activities.

Expected for several years now, the rehabilitation of the port of Garoua will boost trade with Nigeria. It will also help formalize a large part of the transactions with that neighboring country. The completion of the port will also provide additional revenues to the Garoua Urban Community, the decentralized local authority to which the port infrastructure was retroceded in 2003.

BRM