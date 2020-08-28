Cameroon: Eight products generated over 86% of export revenues in 2019 (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon generated over 86% of its export revenues from eight (8) products in 2019, according to a recent report published by the national institute for statistics

The first of the products was crude oil, which provided 41.8% of the country’s export revenues during the period. After crude oil (whose production has become increasingly dynamic in Cameroon in recent years) is cocoa, which provided 12.1% of overall export revenues.

Next came liquefied natural gas (LNG), with 11% of export revenues. Cameroon started exporting LNG in 2018 after the commissioning of Hili Episeyo, the second floating LNG plant in the world. The fifth product was sawn timber (7%) while raw timber (3.6%), cocoa derivatives (3.3%), and raw aluminum (2.4%) came respectively sixth, seventh, and eighth, the report indicates.

Brice R. Mbodiam