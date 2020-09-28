logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 September 2020 -
Éric Jacquemin: “I will continue to support Belgian companies’ investments in Cameroon”

  • Comments   -   Monday, 28 September 2020 11:32

(Business in Cameroon) - Some days ago, the new Belgian ambassador to Cameroon Éric Jacquemin was granted an audience by the Cameroonian Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motazé in Yaoundé to take stock of the cooperation between the two countries.  

" I will continue to support Belgian companies’ investments in Cameroon. We operate in various sectors notably energy, road construction, solar, and hydropower. We will thus extend and strengthen those relations and strive so that Belgian companies can gain market shares for the benefit of the two countries. This is my main mission,” the Belgian diplomat said.

According to 2019 data, trade exchanges between Cameroon and the world countries were XAF6,249 billion. However, the trade balance was negative. During the period, Belgium captured 2.6% of Cameroon’s overall exports and 5.7% of imports.

