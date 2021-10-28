logoBC
Camwater announces 83.3% completion of its ‘water supply for every household” project

(Business in Cameroon) - On October 26, 2021, during the relaunch of the “un ménage, un branchement” (water supply for every household) project, Cameroon Water Utilities Corporation (Camwater) informed that it had already connected 5000 households to the water distribution network in the framework of the project. This represents 83.3% of the 6,000 households target two years after the launch of the project. 

According to the water utility, thanks to the project, connecting times were greatly reduced. “We now try not to exceed one month. When the material needed for the type of connection required is available, the user is automatically connected to the network,” Camwater explains. Initiated in 2019, the project is aimed at connecting all the users whose applications have not been processed since 2017 but also reducing the time required to process water connection requests in the 111 towns served by Camwater.  

Ultimately, the project could boost the drinking water access rate but for the time being, that rate is 77% in urban areas and 45% in rural areas according to the national institute for statistics. 

After conceding water distribution to another operator for 10 years, three years ago, the State of Cameroon resumed management of that segment. On April 30, 2018, water utility Camwater, which was till then in charge of production, took over the marketing segment that was since 2008 conceded to Camerounaise des Eaux (CDE). CDE was controlled by a Moroccan consortium led by Office national de l’eau potable (Onep).

