cameroon-s-lng-enters-new-global-markets

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Hydrocarbons Corporation of Cameroon (SNH) informs that as of December 18, 2020, 14,197,820 million BTU (Anglo-Saxon energy unit) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) was exported from floating LNG plant, Hilli Episeyo (in Southern Cameroon) to several destinations in Europe, Asia, and South America.

According to SNH, during the period, Cameroonian LNG found new destinations, such as ; Thailand, Pakistan, Kuwait, South Korea, and Turkey notably. With these new destinations, the SNH is therefore broadening its customer base and reconfiguring the geography of Cameroonian LNG market.

Prior to aforementioned developments, the LNG exported by SNH were mainly destined for the dynamic and ever expanding Asian markets (China, India, and Taiwan), which account for a massive 73% of the global LNG demand. A phenomenon that is driven by its shift away from coal to a gas powered economy.

The LNG carrier Hilli Episeyo is the first floating natural gas liquefaction project in Cameroon. It started production in March 12, 2018, thereby bringing Cameroon into the privy of global LNG producers.

Sylvain Andzongo