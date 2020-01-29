Kribi deep seaport : Chad is the destination of 68% of transit goods (PAK)

(Business in Cameroon) - Since the launch of its operations in March 2018, the Kribi deep seaport in South Cameroon has become an important transit platform for goods being exported to Chad.

According to figures published by Kribi autonomous port (PAK), in charge of the management of that port platform, Chad largely dominates transit import at Kribi with 68% of the goods in transit.

These goods in transit for Chad are mainly constituted of cereals and other foodstuffs, the PAK indicates. Via the Kribi deep seaport, Chad also imports industrial and steel products as well as cars.

BRM