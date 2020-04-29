Cameroon: The hotel and accommodation sector is struggling because of the coronavirus  

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the transport, restaurant, hotel, and accommodation sectors are the most affected by the Coronavirus crisis, according to various official reports. While some of those sectors are still operating albeit slowly, the hotel and accommodation sector has come to a complete standstill.

The most striking example is the La Falaise hotel chain, which is one of the most prominent in the country with four establishments in Douala and Yaoundé, Cameroon's two main cities.

After the closure of Cameroon's borders on 17 March 2020, ban on tourist arrivals and the prohibition of ceremonies (conferences, seminars, banquets, etc.) the hotel chain simply closed its doors.

Other hotels, whose managers are a little optimistic, continue to operate, but the few employees still at work are most of the time idle. As soon as the restrictions decided on March 17 to curb the spread of the coronavirus were imposed, hotel reservations sharply slumped

At the Hotel Mont-Fébé, a four-star public hotel in the Cameroonian capital, 1,050 overnight stays were canceled in March 2020, according to the managing director Nicolas Tchobang. At the same time, 600 foods ordered could not be served because of the cancellation of banquets, he adds.

Due to that sharp decline in activities, the managing director decided to provide paid leave to about 60 employees. For the entire sector, things are not getting any better.

Brice R. Mbodiam