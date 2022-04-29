logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 April 2022 -
Economy

Land ownership: Cameroon suspends land sales in 21 departments

Land ownership: Cameroon suspends land sales in 21 departments
  • Comments   -   Friday, 29 April 2022 19:20

(Business in Cameroon) - The government of Cameroon announced it has suspended the sale of land plots in 21 departments across the country.

This measure, according to the Minister of Land Affairs (Mindcaf), Henri Eyebe Ayissi (pictured), is aimed at curbing the illegal sales of land in the national domain. It concerns the departments of Lékié, Mefou and Afamba, Mefou and Akono, Mbam and Inoubou, Mbam and Kim, Lom and Djerem, Dja and Lobo, Ntem Valley, Ocean, Mvila, Sanaga-Maritime, Moungo, Nkam, Upper Sanaga, Noun, Benue, Fako, Mezam, MayoBanyo, Vina and Wouri. Per Ordinance No. 74/l of July 6, 1974, establishing the land tenure system, the national domain is essentially made up of all unregistered land, which is not located in the public domain. The national domain is administrated by the State meaning that sales are only possible by concession or lease, in the case of land not occupied, or by registration, in cases where the occupation results in a clear human hold on the land or a proven development. Except for these procedures, alienations or sales of land in the national domain are prohibited.

However, despite this regulation, sales have continued. This is a drain on the state and it creates prejudice for purchasers who may be denied access to the land after the sale. To tighten restrictions on these lands, the Minister has also instituted a certificate of conformity that applies to direct registration applications, to strengthen the control of regularity. In the same vein, the government has clarified the modalities of instruction of the attribution request files in the provisional or final concession of the dependences of the national domain. Also, certificates of abandonment of customary rights are now prohibited.

According to Mindcaf, land disputes account for 85% of the cases brought before the administrative courts and 65% of those brought before the judicial courts. Land issues often top Cameroon's list of problems in the World Bank's Doing Business ranking, which measures the ease of doing business around the world.

S.A.

back to top

Bush fires destroy more than 375 ha of plantations in the East region

bush-fires-destroy-more-than-375-ha-of-plantations-in-the-east-region
Bush fires have destroyed 375.5 ha of plantations in the Eastern part of Cameroon during the last dry season, according to data reported by the Ministry...

Douala: Imported food prices rose 10.1% YoY in March 2022 (INS)

douala-imported-food-prices-rose-10-1-yoy-in-march-2022-ins
The prices of imported food products rose by 10.1% between March 2021 and March 2022 in Douala. This change is 1.2 points higher than that of local...

Land ownership: Cameroon suspends land sales in 21 departments

land-ownership-cameroon-suspends-land-sales-in-21-departments
The government of Cameroon announced it has suspended the sale of land plots in 21 departments across the country. This measure, according to the...

Govt launches the agricultural campaign in the southern region, under favorable weather conditions

govt-launches-the-agricultural-campaign-in-the-southern-region-under-favorable-weather-conditions
The Cameroonian Minister of Agriculture, Gabriel Mbairobe, officially launched the 2022 agricultural season in the southern region under favorable weather...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »