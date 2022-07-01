logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 July 2022 -
Economy

S. Korea explores ways to boost trade with Cameroon

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 29 June 2022 09:39

(Business in Cameroon) - South Korea announced its ambition to boost trade relations with Cameroon. During a meeting in Yaoundé with the Minister of Trade last June 27, the South Korean ambassador to Cameroon, Jonghan Kim, said his country has already set some measures under this initiative.

“We plan to develop the processing capacity of agricultural and livestock products for better conservation of food products. We will do so in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries, and Industries,” the S. Korean diplomat said. According to him, the upcoming opening of a Cameroonian embassy in the East Asian nation is good news.

As a reminder, during an economic forum in Yaoundé last May, S. Korea also announced it is currently preparing a program to develop renewable energy in Cameroon. Areas for solar, wind, and biomass projects have already been identified in the country. This should allow Cameroon to diversify its energy mix, in which solar, wind, and biomass represent barely 1%, according to official data.

More improvement opportunities will also be discussed during the Universal Expo 2030 to be held in October 2030 in the South Korean city of Busan under the theme: "Transforming our world, sailing towards a better future."

Trade between S. Korea and Cameroon is estimated at $180 million (about CFA111.6 billion) in 2021, against $170 million (CFA105.4 billion) in 2020.

Sylvain Andzongo

