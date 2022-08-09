logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 August 2022 -
Bad weather to weigh on wood production in Cameroon

Bad weather to weigh on wood production in Cameroon
(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States, in its CEMAC business cycle bulletin, forecasts logging activities to decline during the third quarter of this year in Cameroon.

Beac blames the poor performance between July and September on bad weather conditions. Indeed, the rainy season is expected to start on August 15, causing deterioration of roads and therefore impeding access to production basins.

The consequence is a drop in revenues for logging companies, as well as a reduction in tax revenues for the government. Logging is one of the main sources of export revenues in Cameroon.

