Cameroon: govt to organize promotion days for local products, in the coming months

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, announced this week the upcoming organization of special days to promote local products. The events will take place on the premises of the Chamber of Commerce of the cities of Douala, Yaoundé, Bafoussam, and Ngaoundere, from next August 15 to September 15.

These special days “aims to promote the made in Cameroon and the creation of jobs from the bottom up, including at the level of decentralized territorial communities,” explains Désiré Makan II, who promotes the event. As a reminder, Minister Magloire met last July 27 in Yaoundé with officials of Africa Business Solutions, the company promoting the event.

"In this current context (generalized rise in prices of raw materials, freight and oil internationally, ed), we should know that being dependent on imports is economic suicide. We should focus on what is produced locally to satisfy domestic demand,” said Minister Mbarga Atangana.

BRM