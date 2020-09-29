Cameroon: Government plans to develop birding tourism to boost the tourism sector after Covid-19

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with international experts, is currently working to develop niche tourism in the country. This was revealed before the celebration of the World Tourism Day of September 27, 2020. Cameroon and its partners are specifically targeting ornithological or birding tourism (watching birds).

According to Nfouapon Alassa, head of tourism promotion at the Ministry of Tourism, birding tourism is a market of over 120 million people on which Cameroon can capitalize since it has the potential. Officially, the country has 928 bird species divided into 76 families.

Experts indicate that apart from helping relaunch the tourism sector in Cameroon after the coronavirus pandemic, birding tourism will help develop rural areas. “ (…) Birds can only be watched in rural areas. Watchers will use local labor and pay money in rural zones,” Nfouapon Alassa told government daily Cameroon Tribune.

