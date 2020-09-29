logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 September 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon: Government plans to develop birding tourism to boost the tourism sector after Covid-19

Cameroon: Government plans to develop birding tourism to boost the tourism sector after Covid-19
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 29 September 2020 13:54

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with international experts, is currently working to develop niche tourism in the country. This was revealed before the celebration of the World Tourism Day of September 27, 2020. Cameroon and its partners are specifically targeting ornithological or birding tourism (watching birds).

According to Nfouapon Alassa, head of tourism promotion at the Ministry of Tourism, birding tourism is a market of over 120 million people on which Cameroon can capitalize since it has the potential. Officially, the country has 928 bird species divided into 76 families.

Experts indicate that apart from helping relaunch the tourism sector in Cameroon after the coronavirus pandemic, birding tourism will help develop rural areas. “ (…) Birds can only be watched in rural areas. Watchers will use local labor and pay money in rural zones,” Nfouapon Alassa told government daily Cameroon Tribune.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Government plans to develop birding tourism to boost the tourism sector after Covid-19

cameroon-government-plans-to-develop-birding-tourism-to-boost-the-tourism-sector-after-covid-19
The Cameroonian Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with international experts, is currently working to develop niche tourism in the country. This was...

Commodity Value Chain Support Project PADFA plans to increase yearly milled rice production by 80k tons by 2023

commodity-value-chain-support-project-padfa-plans-to-increase-yearly-milled-rice-production-by-80k-tons-by-2023
On September 25, in Yaoundé, Cameroon and the International Fund for Agricultural Development signed a XAF28.5 billion ($47 million) credit agreement for...

Éric Jacquemin: “I will continue to support Belgian companies’ investments in Cameroon”

eric-jacquemin-i-will-continue-to-support-belgian-companies-investments-in-cameroon
Some days ago, the new Belgian ambassador to Cameroon Éric Jacquemin was granted an audience by the Cameroonian Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motazé in...

German firms Ossberger and Stragbag AG plan to set up operations in Cameroon

german-firms-ossberger-and-stragbag-ag-plan-to-set-up-operations-in-cameroon
Hydropower manufacturer Ossberger and construction company Stragbag are currently negotiating with Cameroonian ministries to set up operations in the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier