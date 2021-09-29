Cameroon: Diasporan tech center Innotech Lab announces the upcoming presentation of a locally designed and assembled car

(Business in Cameroon) - During a press briefing in Yaoundé, on September 28, 2021, executives of Cameroonian technological center Innotech Lab, based in Mvan, announced that their lab has designed and assembled a car. “A car fully designed and assembled in Cameroon will be presented next October 6 during the first technological innovation day. That day, Innotech Lab will inaugurate its first car DTA-001,” declared Mbang Sama, an Innotech Lab executive and also Manager of Digitalization & Simulation of Manufacturing Load Cases in the TecFactory of Mercedes-Benz in Germany.

He neither provided further details nor did he show media professionals his assembly plant. He just disclosed that the project, which has French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation as one of its technical partners, was supported by the Ministries of Industry and SMEs.

Inaugurated on October 14, 2020, in Yaoundé, by Minister of SMEs Achille Bassilekin II, Innotech Lab was launched by Digital Transformation Alliance (DTA), an organization created by Cameroonian engineers based in the diaspora (France and Germany namely). Its core activities are innovation prototyping, incubation, and training.

This is not the first time a car assembly project is announced in Cameroon. In 2016, Industrial Zones Development and Management Authority (MAGZI) provided a 15-hectare land to Indo-Chinese consortium Cameroon Automobile Industry Company (CAIS) for the construction of a car assembly plant in Douala. The XAF92 billion project included the construction of a second assembly plant in the Port of Kribi’s industrial zone. It was expected to officially create over 4,000 jobs but after the presentation of the prototypes assembled in China, there has been no new information to date.

Also, in July 2019, Liban’s Mikano International Ltd, which was already operating in Abuja, Nigeria, announced the launch of a car assembly plant in Cameron. According to Cameroonian authorities, the first cars assembled by that plant were expected for 2020 but there has been no news to date.

Sylvain Andzongo