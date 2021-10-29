Cameroon secured T-bills at a 1.98% rate average in June 2021, the lowest in the past 2 years

(Business in Cameroon) - In June 2021, the average interest rate on treasury bills (maturing in less than 52 weeks) issued by Cameroon on the CEMAC government securities market was 1.98%. This is revealed by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) in its September 2021 report on the development of that market.

According to data compiled by the BEAC, this is the lowest average rate obtained by the country on its treasury bill issuances during the same timeframe over the past two years. For instance, in June 2020, the average rate on similar securities was 3.1% while in June 2019, it was 2.2%.

In September 2021, the average interest rate on Cameroonian treasury bills rose again to 2.3%, certainly due to pressures from other CEMAC member countries on the market in recent months. That rise notwithstanding, the rates obtained by Cameroon are among the most competitive in that market.

In comparison, during that same month of September 2021, Congo obtained a 6.4% interest rate on its short-term securities (4.1% higher than the average served to Cameroon). In June 2021, the neighboring country had secured short-term funds at a 6.1% rate against 5.9% and 6.5% respectively in June 2020 and June 2019. At the same time Gabon, the second main actor in the market secured a 5.8% rate in September 2021, 4.9% in June 2021 against 4.3 and 3.6% respectively in June 2020 and June 2019.

The competitiveness of the interest rates secured by Cameroon for its fundraising operations on the CEMAC market can be explained by the attractiveness of its signature for investors. "Cameroonian public securities are attractive for investors. This can be demonstrated by the bid-to-cover ratio, which usually averages 120%. That means for every XAF100 sought, investors offer 120," explains Sylvester Moh, director-general of the treasury.

BRM