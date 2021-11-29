Total Energies Challenge Startupper: 2021 edition to introduce novelty award to promote women entrepreneurship

(Business in Cameroon) - Application is currently open for the 2021 edition of Total Energies Challenge Startupper. Cameroonian startups willing t participate in the third edition of that competition can submit their application up till December 31, 2021. According to organizers, based on innovation, applications will be selected in three categories. Those categories are namely “Meilleur projet de création d’entreprise” (best business idea) “Meilleure startup de moins de 3 ans” (best less than 3-year-old startup) and “Meilleure entrepreneuse” (best woman entrepreneur). The last category is a novelty in the third edition. For the steering committee, that category is aimed at encouraging women’s entrepreneurship.

At the end of the competition, the three laureates will receive financial support, personalized coaching, and an extensive advertising campaign to help promote the projects selected. Let’s note that Françoise Mbango Etoné, 2-time Olympic gold medalist in the triple jump, is the ambassador of this third edition.

BRM