Yaoundé - 29 November 2022 -
Economy

Wood export prices down 6.1% QoQ in CEMAC in Q3 2022

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 29 November 2022 16:47

(Business in Cameroon) - The global price index of commodities exported by Cemac countries revealed that the prices for wood products (particularly sawn timber and logs) fell by 6.1% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with the second quarter.

"This decrease is mainly observed on the sawn timber (-6.4%) and logs (-4.7%) markets, following the continuing slowdown in global economic activity," according to the Composite Commodity Price Index (ICCPB) just published by the Bank of Central African States (Beac).

As a reminder, this quarterly document is based on the prices of 20 commodities exported by CEMAC countries, representing 90% of the value of their exports. It covers five main categories, including energy products, metals and minerals, forest products, agricultural products and fishery products.

