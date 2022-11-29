logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 November 2022 -

Cameroon to restore 1,500 km of fiber optics destroyed in crisis areas

Cameroon to restore 1,500 km of fiber optics destroyed in crisis areas
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 29 November 2022 19:31

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government announced it has launched feasibility studies to restore 1,500 km of fiber optics in three regions, the Northwest, Southwest, and Far North, where insecurity has been on the rise in recent years.

The ongoing Anglophone crisis, coupled with attacks by Boko Haram, has destroyed many infrastructures. In addition to facilitating access to telecom services, the announced reconstruction of the fiber optic network in these three regions should help reduce the "fiber gap" in Cameroon. According to the IFC, the World Bank's private sector financing arm, this term, which refers to areas where fiber optics have not yet been deployed or used, still affected about 14 million people in Cameroon in 2020 or more than half of the country's estimated population (25 million).

BRM

back to top

Wood export prices down 6.1% QoQ in CEMAC in Q3 2022

wood-export-prices-down-6-1-qoq-in-cemac-in-q3-2022
The global price index of commodities exported by Cemac countries revealed that the prices for wood products (particularly sawn timber and logs) fell by...

Cameroon missed asphalt road target for 2022 (official data)

cameroon-missed-asphalt-road-target-for-2022-official-data
Over the current year, the Cameroonian government has completed the asphalting of 395 km of new roads throughout the national territory. According to...

Cameroon sees inflation down to 3% in 2023, despite global context

cameroon-sees-inflation-down-to-3-in-2023-despite-global-context
The Cameroonian government expects inflation to ease to 3% next year, despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and its global impacts. While...

CEMAC: Cameroon eyes US$710.7 mln on the BEAC and BVMAC markets in 2023

cemac-cameroon-eyes-us-710-7-mln-on-the-beac-and-bvmac-markets-in-2023
Pursuing the hybrid strategy it adopted in 2022, Cameroon plans to organize operations on the BVMAC -the Central African Stock Exchange- and the BEAC’s...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »