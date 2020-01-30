Cameroon : Government decides to pay XAF100 bln of arrears to its contractors

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 29, 2020, the government decided to pay a total of XAF100 billion to economic operators providing services to the state, the Minister of Finance announced in an official release. According to Louis Paul Motaze, the release of this envelope was instructed by the Head of State and is part of the progressive clearance of the Cameroonian government's internal debt.

The benefits covered by these payments, it is learned, date back to the 2018 and earlier fiscal years. “These payments are part of the government's desire to continue to consolidate public finances and gradually reduce payment delays, in order to contain them within 90 days of a payment order, in accordance with CEMAC's directives,” the release states.

During the 126th Ordinary Session of its General Assembly held in Douala on June 21, 2018, the Inter-Patronal Groupings of Cameroon (GICAM) revealed that companies were claiming a debt of a little over XAF700 billion from the Cameroonian government.

Despite the government's efforts to clear those debts, its debt owed to companies remains high. For instance, according to the Ministry of Public Works’ Projet de performance des administrations (PPA) for the 2020 fiscal year, the government owes over XAF200 billion to construction companies for work carried out on road sites.

Brice R. Mbodiam