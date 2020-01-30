logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 January 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon : Government decides to pay XAF100 bln of arrears to its contractors

Cameroon : Government decides to pay XAF100 bln of arrears to its contractors
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 30 January 2020 13:27

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 29, 2020, the government decided to pay a total of XAF100 billion to economic operators providing services to the state, the Minister of Finance announced in an official release. According to Louis Paul Motaze, the release of this envelope was instructed by the Head of State and is part of the progressive clearance of the Cameroonian government's internal debt.

The benefits covered by these payments, it is learned, date back to the 2018 and earlier fiscal years. “These payments are part of the government's desire to continue to consolidate public finances and gradually reduce payment delays, in order to contain them within 90 days of a payment order, in accordance with CEMAC's directives,” the release states.

During the 126th Ordinary Session of its General Assembly held in Douala on June 21, 2018, the Inter-Patronal Groupings of Cameroon (GICAM) revealed that companies were claiming a debt of a little over XAF700 billion from the Cameroonian government.

Despite the government's efforts to clear those debts, its debt owed to companies remains high. For instance, according to the Ministry of Public Works’ Projet de performance des administrations (PPA) for the 2020 fiscal year, the government owes over XAF200 billion to construction companies for work carried out on road sites.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

CAR, Chad, and DRC exported 14,350 tons of timber and derived products via Kribi deep seaport in March 2018-March 2019

car-chad-and-drc-exported-14-350-tons-of-timber-and-derived-products-via-kribi-deep-seaport-in-march-2018-march-2019
Between its operationalization in March 2018 and March 2019, Kribi deep seaport helped export 14,350 tons of timber and derived products from the Central...

“Hôtel du comice” inaugurated 9 years after launch of construction works

hotel-du-comice-inaugurated-9-years-after-launch-of-construction-works
Today January 30, Joseph Dion Ngute, the Prime Minister of Cameroon, officially inaugurated Bengo Hotel, commonly known as “Hôtel du comice,” in the...

Cameroon : Government decides to pay XAF100 bln of arrears to its contractors

cameroon-government-decides-to-pay-xaf100-bln-of-arrears-to-its-contractors
On January 29, 2020, the government decided to pay a total of XAF100 billion to economic operators providing services to the state, the Minister of...

ENEO : There could sometimes be “errors in some clients’ bills”

eneo-there-could-sometimes-be-errors-in-some-clients-bills
“We acknowledge that there could be errors in some clients’ bills, sometimes. We handle them on a case per case basis and continue to learn from them to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC