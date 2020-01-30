logoBC
CAR, Chad, and DRC exported 14,350 tons of timber and derived products via Kribi deep seaport in March 2018-March 2019

(Business in Cameroon) - Between its operationalization in March 2018 and March 2019, Kribi deep seaport helped export 14,350 tons of timber and derived products from the Central African Republic, Chad and DR Congo.

According to Port autonome de Kribi (PAK), which reveals the information in its corporate magazine, all these products were exported to two main countries, China and Vietnam namely.  

The PAK indicates that timber has been the main export product on the port platform.

BRM

