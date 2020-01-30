logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 January 2020 -
Cameroon : 2019 Customs revenues exceeded target by 14.3% to XAF971.7 bln

  Thursday, 30 January 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, the Cameroonian customs administration exceeded its revenue collection targets set in the state budget by 14.3%. During the period under review, a total of XAF971.7 billion was collected, against initial forecasts of XAF850 billion.

Year-on-year, this volume of revenue, revealed on January 28, 2020, in Yaoundé, during the celebration of World Customs Day, is up by XAF46.7 billion compared to the XAF925 billion collected during the 2018 fiscal year.

The performance of customs units gives rise to optimism. This is all the more important at this time when the urgency is to maximize non-oil resources to strengthen our economic resilience,” Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze said.

BRM

