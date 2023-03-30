logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 March 2023 -
Economy

Beac forecasts slightly weaker economic growth in 2023

Beac forecasts slightly weaker economic growth in 2023
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 30 March 2023 03:56

(Business in Cameroon) - Economic growth in the Cemac region is projected at 2.7% this year, the central bank Beac reported on March 27 following its first 2023 monetary policy committee meeting. This shows a slight decline compared to the 2.9% recorded last year.

“Growth in 2023 will mainly be driven by a strong dynamic in the non-oil sector,” the bank said, stressing that the oil and gas sector, which traditionally supports growth, will experience a setback.

Moreover, the central bank expects an improvement in the region's foreign exchange reserves. According to the CPM's projections, they should guarantee 4.9 months of imports over the year, compared with only 3.9 months in 2022.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon puts an end to networks of false car inspection certificates

cameroon-puts-an-end-to-networks-of-false-car-inspection-certificates
The Cameroonian government is deploying new measures to severely crack down on people delivering fake roadworthiness certificates in the country. As part...

Beac forecasts slightly weaker economic growth in 2023

beac-forecasts-slightly-weaker-economic-growth-in-2023
Economic growth in the Cemac region is projected at 2.7% this year, the central bank Beac reported on March 27 following its first 2023 monetary policy...

Cameroon: Govt calls Acero Metal an outlaw, wants company closed

cameroon-govt-calls-acero-metal-an-outlaw-wants-company-closed
After the furnace explosion that occurred last March 20 in the premises of Acero Metal, in the industrial zone of Bonabéri in Douala, the government...

Cemac: Outbound money transfers tripled in 5 years, reaching CFA10,120bn in 2022

cemac-outbound-money-transfers-tripled-in-5-years-reaching-cfa10-120bn-in-2022
Outgoing money transfers from Cemac countries to the rest of the world have increased from CFA2,816 billion in 2018 to CFA10,120 billion in 2022, the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »