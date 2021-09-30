logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 September 2021 -
Economy

CEMAC: Cameroon’s Tradex claims close to 1600 jobs created in the region since 2006

  Thursday, 30 September 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - In a recent release, Tradex, the oil products distribution branch of Cameronon’s national hydrocarbons corporation, claims to have created close to 1600 jobs in the CEMAC region since the launch of its operations in 2006. 

Apart from Cameroon, where it distributes its products in 32 towns and villages, Tradex is also present in the Central African Republic, Chad, and Equatorial Guinea where it inaugurated (on February 18, 2021, in Malabo) its first filling station after years spent as the exclusive oil products distributor at the Luba Free Port.

According to its activity report for the year ended on December 31, 2020, Tradex generated XAF7.47 billion of net profit.

BRM

