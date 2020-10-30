logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 October 2020 -
Cameroon to continue collecting customs duties on some European products till 2029 despite the EPA

  • Comments   -   Friday, 30 October 2020 13:41

(Business in Cameroon) - The European Union Delegation to Cameroon recently published a list of products on which Cameroon can continue to collect customs duties till 2029,  despite the Economic partnership agreement (EPA).

"To protect local production of some sensitive agricultural and industrial products, and to maintain tax revenues, Cameroon will continue to apply duties on the imports of several products originating from the EU (meat, wines and spirits, malt, dairy products, flour, certain vegetables, wood, and wood products, used clothing and textiles, paints, and used tires)," the delegation informs.

The EPA between Cameroon and the European Union came into force in August 2014. Under this Agreement, all the products originating from Cameroon can be exported to the EU duty-free and quota-free. In return, Cameroon must progressively dismantle import duties on 80% of goods originating from the EU. The tariff dismantling started in August 2016 and will be fully effective in August 2029. The products concerned are mainly industrial machinery (pumps, generators, turbines, etc.), electrical equipment (transformers, capacitors, resistors, etc.), and some chemicals.

Cameroon's main advantage with the EPA is, therefore, its duty-free access to the European market for products such as bananas, aluminum, processed cocoa products, plywood, and other fresh and processed agricultural products, while being able to protect its local industry. Also, to facilitate its implementation, the EPA provides for accompanying measures through development cooperation programs in the following areas: support for agriculture and food security, support for diversification and competitiveness, improvement of the business climate, the development of basic regional infrastructure, and improvement of regional integration.

S.A.

