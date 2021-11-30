south-korea-to-invest-xaf4-bln-for-the-construction-of-3-digital-campuses-in-cameroon-in-2022

(Business in Cameroon) - South Korea will invest XAF4 billion for the construction of three digital campuses in Cameroon in 2022, according to Jonghan Kim, South Korean ambassador to Cameroon. The diplomat announced the investment on November 26, in Yaoundé, during a forum on E-governance and administrative reform. According to Minister of Administrative Reforms Joseph Lé, the project is a key step that ensures transition towards the digital government.

Funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the digital infrastructures will be installed at the National School of Administration and Magistracy (Enam), the National College of Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology and Communication (Sup'Ptic), and the Higher Institute of Public Management (ISMP).

The three campuses will mark the special celebration of South Korea’s 60-year-presence in Cameroon. Thanks to the digital infrastructures, the ambition is to train close to 4,000 young people yearly, official sources explain.

BRM