logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 November 2021 -
Economy

South Korea to invest XAF4 bln for the construction of 3 digital campuses in Cameroon in 2022

South Korea to invest XAF4 bln for the construction of 3 digital campuses in Cameroon in 2022
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 30 November 2021 12:45

(Business in Cameroon) - South Korea will invest XAF4 billion for the construction of three digital campuses in Cameroon in 2022, according to Jonghan Kim, South Korean ambassador to Cameroon. The diplomat announced the investment on November 26, in Yaoundé, during a forum on E-governance and administrative reform. According to Minister of Administrative Reforms Joseph Lé, the project is a key step that ensures transition towards the digital government.

Funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the digital infrastructures will be installed at the National School of Administration and Magistracy (Enam), the National College of Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology and Communication (Sup'Ptic), and the Higher Institute of Public Management (ISMP).

The three campuses will mark the special celebration of South Korea’s 60-year-presence in Cameroon. Thanks to the digital infrastructures, the ambition is to train close to 4,000 young people yearly, official sources explain.

BRM

back to top

South Korea to invest XAF4 bln for the construction of 3 digital campuses in Cameroon in 2022

south-korea-to-invest-xaf4-bln-for-the-construction-of-3-digital-campuses-in-cameroon-in-2022
South Korea will invest XAF4 billion for the construction of three digital campuses in Cameroon in 2022, according to Jonghan Kim, South Korean ambassador...

Tax on money transfers: Cameroonian taxpayers’ association ACDC denounces a double taxation

tax-on-money-transfers-cameroonian-taxpayers-association-acdc-denounces-a-double-taxation
In its 2022 draft budget submitted for the parliament’s review, the Cameroonian government has introduced a new tax on electronic money transactions. The...

Total Energies Challenge Startupper: 2021 edition to introduce novelty award to promote women entrepreneurship

total-energies-challenge-startupper-2021-edition-to-introduce-novelty-award-to-promote-women-entrepreneurship
Application is currently open for the 2021 edition of Total Energies Challenge Startupper. Cameroonian startups willing t participate in the third edition...

Non-tax revenues, growth rate…: Cameroon revises 2022 draft budget

non-tax-revenues-growth-rate-cameroon-revises-2022-draft-budget
In the 2022 draft budget finally submitted to the parliament, Cameroon has revised its budget to XAF5,752.4 billion (+5 % compared to the XAF5, 480.4...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Lom Pangar dam: 150 localities to be connected to the foot plant in the East, by the end of H1-2022

CEMAC: CFA franc and China are key factors to attract infrastructure investments, says Moody’s

Mbalam iron ore: Sundance takes legal actions against AustSino accused of misusing confidential documents

Gwendoline Abunaw, MD of Ecobank Cameroon, becomes Head of the CEMAC cluster

cameroon-google-and-local-academic-institute-jfn-it-launch-africa-s-first-google-cloud-career-readiness-program

Cameroon: Google and local academic institute JFN-IT launch Africa’s first Google cloud Career Readiness Program

cameroon-brewing-group-sabc-to-inaugurate-its-xaf18-bln-mbankomo-corn-processing-plant-next-nov-5

Cameroon: Brewing group SABC to inaugurate its XAF18 bln Mbankomo corn processing plant next Nov 5

bange-bank-cameroon-opens-its-first-agency-in-douala

Bange Bank Cameroon opens its first agency in Douala

cameroon-bgfi-bank-provides-about-xf7-bln-guarantee-for-a-30mw-solar-power-project-in-the-north

Cameroon: BGFI Bank provides about XF7 bln guarantee for a 30MW solar power project in the north

cameroon-contributes-xaf7-4-bln-to-join-african-trade-insurance-agency-ati-and-boost-fdis

Cameroon contributes XAF7.4 bln to join African Trade Insurance Agency ATI and boost FDIs

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

World Bank backs acquisition of 158,400 single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in Cameroon

COP 26: Cameroon becomes first country in the world to integrate biochar into its climate strategy

next
prev