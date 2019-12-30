logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 December 2019 -
Cameroon : 600 kg of pangolin scales and 200 red-tailed parrots seized in Douala

  • Comments   -   Monday, 30 December 2019 11:57

(Business in Cameroon) - In the night of December 23 to 24, Cameroonian customs made a large scale seizure in Douala, the economic capital, in the framework of the Halcomi (Halte au commerce illicite), an operation aimed at stopping illicit trafficking.  

According to good sources, the obviously well-informed customs seized 600 kg of pangolin scales and 200 red-tailed parrots in two boats.

The products ,valued by traffickers, have been sent to the customs administration in Douala and the arrested traffickers will soon face justice.

Let’s note that this is the umpteenth seizure of the same type of products realized by Cameroonian customs this year.

