Yaoundé - 31 January 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon: Fisheries Development MIDEPECAM to go into semi-industrial fishing

  • Comments   -   Monday, 31 January 2022 10:54

(Business in Cameroon) - The Maritime Artisanal Fisheries Development Authority (MIDEPECAM) plans to modernize its services by shifting to semi-industrial fishing. For that purpose, it will create a plant for the collection and distribution of fish products. The collection and distribution plant will be equipped with boats suitable for the type of fishing envisaged. 

According to the Technical Commission for the rehabilitation of public and para-public sector enterprises (CTR), which reveals this information, this shift will improve the performance of that state institution. In 2020, due to losses cumulated over the previous three years, the institution’s capital deteriorated by 13%. At the same time, its operating result and net result dropped respectively by 93.9% and 89.7%.  

The planned change comes months after the European Commission issued a warning to Cameroon for gaps in its fights against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.  The commission even threatened to ban fishery products coming from Cameroon. 

In July 2021, before the Trade Negotiations Committee of the World Trade Organization, the country fought back, explaining that developed countries were favored by the fisheries subsidies they receive, unlike developing countries.

"... Cameroon does not consider artisanal fishing as part of the agreement being elaborated. This type of fishing should be excluded from the scope of the said agreement because artisanal fishing contributes to food security, fights poverty, and” provides jobs, the country added. 

Sylvain Andzongo

