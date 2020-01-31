Port of Kribi : 31 companies authorized to settle in the logistics zone

(Business in Cameroon) - The Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK), which started operations in March 2018 in South Cameroon, informs that it has already processed 208 applications from companies wishing to settle in its logistics zone, for a requested area of 4,138.9214 ha.

To date, the PAK indicates, 31 temporary occupation permits have been issued for a cumulative area of 123,9151 ha. According to the permits, the occupation of the granted spaces is progressive. Among the companies that have completed the development work is Atlantic Cocoa Corporation (ACC), whose production plant is located in the heart of the industrial zone.

“The machinery has been tested and is now awaiting the official launch of cocoa processing activities. The IHS (telecommunications) has also been installed and recently started operations,” the PAK indicates.

Some of the largest beneficiaries of these permits with ongoing construction are Cemtech Industries Cameroon (cement factory), Société industrielle de construction d'appareils électroménagers et de climatisationurs, BTL (Bolloré Transport Logistique), Tractafric, Ocean Shipping and Logistics Company S.A, KIS (Kribi Island Service) and Sepbc (Société d'exploitation des parcs à bois du Cameroun).

The PAK's Development and Environment Department is also collaborating with a final category of companies, whose technical development files are currently being prepared. These include Color Ceramica Sarl, APM (Agence de Prestations Maritimes SA) and Scie Emergence.

Sylvain Andzongo