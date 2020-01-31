logoBC
Yaoundé - 31 January 2020 -
Economy

Port of Kribi : 31 companies authorized to settle in the logistics zone

Port of Kribi : 31 companies authorized to settle in the logistics zone
  • Comments   -   Friday, 31 January 2020 14:25

(Business in Cameroon) - The Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK), which started operations in March 2018 in South Cameroon, informs that it has already processed 208 applications from companies wishing to settle in its logistics zone, for a requested area of 4,138.9214 ha.

To date, the PAK indicates, 31 temporary occupation permits have been issued for a cumulative area of 123,9151 ha. According to the permits, the occupation of the granted spaces is progressive. Among the companies that have completed the development work is Atlantic Cocoa Corporation (ACC), whose production plant is located in the heart of the industrial zone.

The machinery has been tested and is now awaiting the official launch of cocoa processing activities. The IHS (telecommunications) has also been installed and recently started operations,” the PAK indicates.

Some of the largest beneficiaries of these permits with ongoing construction are Cemtech Industries Cameroon (cement factory), Société industrielle de construction d'appareils électroménagers et de climatisationurs, BTL (Bolloré Transport Logistique), Tractafric, Ocean Shipping and Logistics Company S.A, KIS (Kribi Island Service) and Sepbc (Société d'exploitation des parcs à bois du Cameroun).

The PAK's Development and Environment Department is also collaborating with a final category of companies, whose technical development files are currently being prepared. These include Color Ceramica Sarl, APM (Agence de Prestations Maritimes SA) and Scie Emergence.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Port of Kribi : 31 companies authorized to settle in the logistics zone

port-of-kribi-31-companies-authorized-to-settle-in-the-logistics-zone
The Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK), which started operations in March 2018 in South Cameroon, informs that it has already processed 208 applications from...

Cameroon : UNDP helped raise and invest XAF13.22 bln in development projects in 2018-2019

cameroon-undp-helped-raise-and-invest-xaf13-22-bln-in-development-projects-in-2018-2019
Cameroon and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) held an annual review of the UNDP Country Program Document in Douala last January 27. The...

Cameroon: Deepening crisis at Platinum Power jeopardizes the construction of Makay hydroelectric plant (400 MW)

cameroon-deepening-crisis-at-platinum-power-jeopardizes-the-construction-of-makay-hydroelectric-plant-400-mw
Today January 30, Mohammed Bouzoubaa and Omar Belmamoun respectively administrator and CEO of Platinum Power, an independent developer of energy projects...

Cameroon : 2019 Customs revenues exceeded target by 14.3% to XAF971.7 bln

cameroon-2019-customs-revenues-exceeded-target-by-14-3-to-xaf971-7-bln
In 2019, the Cameroonian customs administration exceeded its revenue collection targets set in the state budget by 14.3%. During the period under review,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC