Yaoundé - 31 March 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon: The milling industry fears stock shortage due to coronavirus prevention measures

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 31 March 2020 10:37

(Business in Cameroon) - Vessels transporting daily consumer goods berthing at the port of Douala must now wait 14 days (incubation period of Covid-19) at the base buoy before being allowed to enter the port platform. This measure taken by Cameroon is to prevent the importation of the virus by sea.

During their recent meeting with the Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, operators in the flour milling sector complained that the measure would likely disrupt wheat flour stocks in the country. They also explained that the additional costs incurred by the extended parking of ships at the base buoy could be passed on to the final price of the flour raising the price at which the flour is sold to consumers.  

After hearing the complaints, the Trade Minister explained that in the current context, neither rising prices nor shortages could be allowed. He then promised to discuss with his ministerial peers, including the Minister of Finance, so that additional costs would be avoided for importers.

BRM 

