logoBC
Yaoundé - 31 March 2021 -
Economy

Cameroon: Customs agents seize 2,685 contraband cellphones in the Southwest

Cameroon: Customs agents seize 2,685 contraband cellphones in the Southwest
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 31 March 2021 13:27

(Business in Cameroon) - Agents of Limbe mobile customs brigade (in the Southwest) recently seized 2,685 cell phones without customs clearance documents during a search at the Mudeka checkpoint, internal customs sources reveal. This umpteenth seizure revives debates about the cellphone smuggling problems facing Cameroon.  

Indeed, over the past 20 years, the mobile penetration rate grew rapidly but, the customs revenues generated by the sector did not follow the same trend. They were rather dropping, we learned.  "Nowadays, we barely collect XAF100 million monthly instead of the XAF2 billion we used to collect monthly. This decrease contrasts with the number and quality of the phones imported," the Directorate General of Customs explains.

To address phone smuggling issues, the government announced that as of October 15, 2020, a digital mobile tax collection system would become effective. The system entailed mobile operators connecting to a digital platform developed by French company Arintech to facilitate the collection of customs duties on mobile phones by debiting users’ airtime.  

However, due to the problems pointed out by mobile operators (the platform’s limited technical characteristics, private data management issues, the legality of using airtime as a payment means, the projected losses to be incurred by operators if disgruntled users stop using their networks because of the new measure...) as well as users’ protests against the project, the government postponed its reform.

Customs authorities explained that the reform was aimed at ensuring that most of the cellphones illegally imported into the country are cleared, providing significant additional customs revenues to the country. Indeed, according to the customs authorities, about 4 million cellphones are imported into Cameroon every year. Based on a minimum clearance rate of XAF10,000 per phone, the potential revenue is XAF13 billion. However, the public treasury only collects about XAF1 billion, causing an about XAF12 billion revenue shortfall for the country.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Defense and education servants captured 66% of the public sector wage bill in H1-2020

cameroon-defense-and-education-servants-captured-66-of-the-public-sector-wage-bill-in-h1-2020
In H1-2020, Cameroon’s salary expenses for its entire servants was XAF489.5 billion, according to a government document attached to the 2021 finance law....

Cameroon elaborates XAF871 bln plan to revive the post-Covid-19 economy

cameroon-elaborates-xaf871-bln-plan-to-revive-the-post-covid-19-economy
To revive its economy, which entered recession in 2020 (-2.6%) due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cameroonian government elaborated a three-year plan...

Cameroon: SABC to install additional 100 handwashing stations in local markets

cameroon-sabc-to-install-additional-100-handwashing-stations-in-local-markets
Due to the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon, brewing group SABC is planning to install an additional 100 handwashing stations in the...

Cameroon: PIDMA has helped boost yields in the beneficiary sectors, Abdoulaye Seck says

cameroon-pidma-has-helped-boost-yields-in-the-beneficiary-sectors-abdoulaye-seck-says
The Agricultural Investment Market Development Project (PIDMA) has helped boost cassava, sorghum, and corn production in Cameroon, according to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n97: February 2021

Crown corporations Loss-making ones vs profit-making ones

IFC’s ambitions for Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n107: Février 2021

Nos sociétés d’Etat Celles qui coûtent et celles qui rapportent

Les projets de la SFI pour le Cameroun