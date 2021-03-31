Cameroon: SABC to install additional 100 handwashing stations in local markets

(Business in Cameroon) - Due to the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon, brewing group SABC is planning to install an additional 100 handwashing stations in the main markets of the country’s ten regions. This was revealed in a letter sent, on March 31, 2021, by SABC to the Director-General of water utility Camwater.

In the letter, the brewing group requests a partnership with the state-owned water utility for water supply to the planned stations. "We are offering you the chance to be an important partner in this project to facilitate the supply of water to the handwashing stations. If you agree, which I sincerely hope you will, this partnership will allow you to co-brand the cubicle and demonstrate your renowned civic commitment," SABC CEO Emmanuel de Tailly wrote to Camwater DG Gervais Bolenga.

During the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon, SABC organized a campaign to install handwashing stations in the country’s markets. Launched in Douala on May 7, 2020, the campaign ended on May 15 with implementations all over the country.

During that campaign, SABC organized events to explain the safety measures to residents and encourage hand washing with running water and soap (since it is one of the key measures recommended by the World Health Organization to curb the spread of the pandemic) in popular places like markets.

BRM