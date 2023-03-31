undp-pledges-cfa200mln-to-assist-street-children-in-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) announced it is disbursing CFA200mln to help the Cameroonian government provide better living conditions to street children in Cameroon. The good news was announced this week by the UNDP resident representative Alassane Ba, during a donation to the support and assistance center of Yaoundé.

“The UNDP is giving hygiene and food kits to 500 street children. This support will continue. We are going to invest about CFA200 million in the next six months to help young people get off the streets in the cities of Yaoundé, Douala and Ngaoundéré,” the UNDP envoy said.

This aid is part of the government's social policy, the aim of which is to get children off the streets and help them get better living conditions. "It is an initiative that we started since 2021, to remove children from the streets and find solutions to reintegrate them into society. It was a pilot operation. Some of them returned to their families and others went to our rehabilitation centers. Today, we work with many partners (...),” explained the Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Irène Nguene,

According to official data, about 100 children were removed from the streets in 2020, when Covid-19 was hitting hard.

L.A.