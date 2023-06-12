logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 June 2023 -
Economy

Govt helped create over 15,000 SMEs in 2022 (official data)

Govt helped create over 15,000 SMEs in 2022 (official data)
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 31 May 2023 18:14

(Business in Cameroon) - About 15,601 new SMEs were created in Cameroon in 2022, according to the statistical directory on SMEs officially presented on May 30 in Yaoundé.

The Minister of SMEs, Achille Bassilekin III (pictured), said they were created through the Business Creation Formalities Centers (CFCE), one of the entities put in place by the government to ease the SME creation process. The introduction of this reform in Cameroon in 2010 allows for the creation of a company within a maximum of 72 hours.

In an analysis published in 2019, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) revealed that before the implementation of this reform, the average expenses incurred by an entrepreneur (excluding the taxpayer card) to register a business amounted to nearly CFA482,000 and the processing time took about 29.5 days. After the reform, this expenditure dropped to CFA41,500, resulting in an average economic gain of CFA440,500 for each new business creation. This translates to a total gross financial gain of CFA36.9 billion for the private sector between 2010 and 2018.

This favorable measure has led to a significant increase in the number of registered businesses in Cameroon. From 712 companies created in 2010, the year the first CFCEs were established, this number now hovers around 15,000 annually.

As a reminder, the industrial fabric of Cameroon is officially composed of 95% SMEs, which contribute 36% to the country's GDP.

back to top

Port of Kribi's multipurpose terminal soars with clinker imports in 2022

port-of-kribi-s-multipurpose-terminal-soars-with-clinker-imports-in-2022
Import traffic was very dynamic at the Kribi port’s multipurpose terminal in 2022, reports from the Port Authority PAK showed. According to available...

Cameroon: Govt plans to sell 47 seed farms to the private sector

cameroon-govt-plans-to-sell-47-seed-farms-to-the-private-sector
The Cameroonian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Minader) has just launched a call for expressions of interest to recruit private partners...

Malian Cheick Kanté appointed World Bank Director of Operations for Cameroon

malian-cheick-kante-appointed-world-bank-director-of-operations-for-cameroon
Malian Cheick Fantamady Kanté is the World Bank's new Director of Operations for Cameroon. The newly appointed manager was officially presented to the...

Cameroonian Jacques Edjangue confirmed as AfDB Vice President

cameroonian-jacques-edjangue-confirmed-as-afdb-vice-president
Cameroonian Jacques Edjangue has been confirmed Thursday as the Vice President for People and Talent Management of the African Development Bank (AfDB)...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »