Govt helped create over 15,000 SMEs in 2022 (official data)

(Business in Cameroon) - About 15,601 new SMEs were created in Cameroon in 2022, according to the statistical directory on SMEs officially presented on May 30 in Yaoundé.

The Minister of SMEs, Achille Bassilekin III (pictured), said they were created through the Business Creation Formalities Centers (CFCE), one of the entities put in place by the government to ease the SME creation process. The introduction of this reform in Cameroon in 2010 allows for the creation of a company within a maximum of 72 hours.

In an analysis published in 2019, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) revealed that before the implementation of this reform, the average expenses incurred by an entrepreneur (excluding the taxpayer card) to register a business amounted to nearly CFA482,000 and the processing time took about 29.5 days. After the reform, this expenditure dropped to CFA41,500, resulting in an average economic gain of CFA440,500 for each new business creation. This translates to a total gross financial gain of CFA36.9 billion for the private sector between 2010 and 2018.

This favorable measure has led to a significant increase in the number of registered businesses in Cameroon. From 712 companies created in 2010, the year the first CFCEs were established, this number now hovers around 15,000 annually.

As a reminder, the industrial fabric of Cameroon is officially composed of 95% SMEs, which contribute 36% to the country's GDP.