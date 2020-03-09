Camrail offers Youscribe access codes to 100 students of the University of Yaoundé

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 4, 2020, Camrail handed Youscribe access codes to 100 students of the University of Yaoundé.

During the handing ceremony, organized in Yaoundé, it was revealed that the recipients were selected among deserving students of the school of economics and business Essec and the faculty of industrial engineering FGI.

According to Michel Ossock, one of the deputy MDs of Camrail, Youscribe is a digital library with over 2 million books, audiobooks, journals, and papers. Thanks to the gift from Camrail, the recipients can now freely access those resources.

“For this first edition, two African countries were selected. These are Côte d'Ivoire and, of course, Cameroon, where the experiment is being steered by Camrail, concessionaire of Cameroon's railway and a subsidiary of Bolloré Railways,” says Michel Ossock.

“On Youscribe, the resources are accessed in streaming mode (…) On mobile devices, the documents can be accessed online or even in offline mode,” he adds.

