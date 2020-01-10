cameroon-announces-the-recruitment-of-500-university-lecturers-this-year

(Business in Cameroon) - After a first wave of 1,237 recruits in 2019, the Minister of Higher Education (Minesup), Jacques Fame Ndongo (photo), has announced a second phase to recruit 500 lecturers in state universities this year.

"The Secretary-General of the Office of the Prime Minister, Prof. Séraphin-Magloire Fouda, will soon chair a meeting of the Central Commission for the supervision of the above-mentioned special recruitment, with a view to the imminent launching of the second phase of the said special operation (2020), after the first phase which resulted in the recruitment of 1,237 Ph.D. holders," Jacques Fame Ndongo explained in a statement issued on January 8, 2020.

The Minesup, therefore, invites candidates aged 45 years or less, meeting the required academic conditions, to submit their applications to the university authorities of their choice, with only one university and one institution per candidate.

On November 13, 2018, the Head of State Paul Biya ordered the recruitment of 2,000 Ph.D-holding lecturers for Cameroon's state universities. This special recruitment, open to graduates resident in Cameroon as well as those from the diaspora, will be spread over a period of three years, starting from the 2019 financial year, that is 1,000 lecturers in 2019, 500 in 2020 and 500 in 2021.

SA