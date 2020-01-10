logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 January 2020 -
Education

Cameroon announces the recruitment of 500 University lecturers this year

Cameroon announces the recruitment of 500 University lecturers this year
  • Comments   -   Friday, 10 January 2020 10:19

(Business in Cameroon) - After a first wave of 1,237 recruits in 2019, the Minister of Higher Education (Minesup), Jacques Fame Ndongo (photo), has announced a second phase to recruit 500 lecturers in state universities this year.

"The Secretary-General of the Office of the Prime Minister, Prof. Séraphin-Magloire Fouda, will soon chair a meeting of the Central Commission for the supervision of the above-mentioned special recruitment, with a view to the imminent launching of the second phase of the said special operation (2020), after the first phase which resulted in the recruitment of 1,237 Ph.D. holders," Jacques Fame Ndongo explained in a statement issued on January 8, 2020.

The Minesup, therefore, invites candidates aged 45 years or less, meeting the required academic conditions, to submit their applications to the university authorities of their choice, with only one university and one institution per candidate.

On November 13, 2018, the Head of State Paul Biya ordered the recruitment of 2,000 Ph.D-holding lecturers for Cameroon's state universities. This special recruitment, open to graduates resident in Cameroon as well as those from the diaspora, will be spread over a period of three years, starting from the 2019 financial year, that is 1,000 lecturers in 2019, 500 in 2020 and 500 in 2021.  

SA

back to top

Cameroon : Feicom allocated XAF10.19 bln to 81 communes in 2019

cameroon-feicom-allocated-xaf10-19-bln-to-81-communes-in-2019
Fonds spécial d'équipement et d'intervention intercommunale (Feicom), the Cameroonian bank for communities, informs that it is satisfied with its...

Cameroon announces the recruitment of 500 University lecturers this year

cameroon-announces-the-recruitment-of-500-university-lecturers-this-year
After a first wave of 1,237 recruits in 2019, the Minister of Higher Education (Minesup), Jacques Fame Ndongo (photo), has announced a second phase to...

Construction works on Kribi-Lolabé highway to resume shortly

construction-works-on-kribi-lolabe-highway-to-resume-shortly
Construction works on the Kribi-Lolabé highway, on hold since November 26, 2018, are expected to resume in the coming days.   “Following the very...

Decentralization : Cameroon plans to provide XAF250 bln to communes in 2020

decentralization-cameroon-plans-to-provide-xaf250-bln-to-communes-in-2020
This year, Cameroon will provide XAF250 billion as credits and other types of financing to its 360 communes in the framework of the decentralization...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC