Cameroon: New Zealand offers scholarships for agricultural development and renewable energy studies

(Business in Cameroon) - The New Zealand aid programme steered by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is offering scholarships to nationals of many African countries, including Cameroon.

The scholarship is for students, at all levels of higher education, studying agricultural development or renewable energies.

The application process differs from country to country or even from region to region. Generally, it is requested from the applicant to be from the country where the application is being sent from. In addition, the applicant must have resided in that country at least two years prior to the application.

Only applicants older than 18 years are taken into account. They must also have 2 years’ experience in the field of application. Those experiences include full-time, part-time, internship and voluntary activities.

It is not necessary to apply for admission to the chosen educational institution beforehand. However, it is important for applicants to verify that they are likely to meet the minimum academic requirements and the minimum level of English required for their courses. Scholarship applicants who have taken courses in a language other than English will be required to provide evidence of proficiency in that language.

Let's note that applications can only be sent online till February 28, 2020.

