CEMAC: Higher Education Ministers approve harmonization of the higher education system

(Business in Cameroon) - CEMAC nationals can soon transfer the higher education course credits obtained in a said member country to another member country. This is the conclusion of the August 6, 2021, videoconference which gathered the region’s Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministers.

During the conference presided by Cameroonian Minister of Higher Education Jacques Fame Ndongo (photo), participants approved the draft project setting the technical arrangements of the CEMAC Course Credit Transfer and Accumulation System SCTC.

"Our plan is to operationalize the various components of the BMD system, notably the course credit transfer and accumulation part for students and academic mobility for teachers," Jacques Fame Ndongo explained.

The course credit transfer and academic mobility systems suggested in April 2021, during the special conference of rectors and research institutions’ officials active in the Central African region, are part of the main CEMAC integration projects. They are the result of the Libreville Declaration of February 11, 2005. They are aimed at mutualizing resources and skills to offer quality higher education and vocational training in line with the labor market and international standards.

During the conference, three other projects were validated to harmonize higher education in the CEMAC region. They include the creation of a community quality assurance unit, the creation of an excellence label managed by the Foundation for studies and Research on International Development (FERDI), and a diploma supplement project.

The various texts adopted will be transmitted to senior bodies, the Conference of Heads of State and Government namely, for approval.

Vanessa Ngono Atangana