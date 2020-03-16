Cameroon: 9-10% of household expenses are devoted to children’s education

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, 9% of households’ spending is devoted to children’s public primary education. This was revealed in a study, focused on the education and training sector, conducted by the Ministry of the Economy with the support of the World Bank.

According to the study presented during a workshop organized on March 10, 2020, these expenses can go up to 10% when children are in public secondary schools.

At the same time, the government allocates at least 20% of its operating budget to the education sector. However, 87 to 90% of the budget is used for salary expenses. Only a small portion is devoted to investments in infrastructure.

BRM