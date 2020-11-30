logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 November 2020 -
Education

Cameroon: World Bank and GPE release XAF57 bln to boost basic education

Cameroon: World Bank and GPE release XAF57 bln to boost basic education
  • Comments   -   Monday, 30 November 2020 17:17

(Business in Cameroon) - The World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education recently provided an additional XAF57 billion to improve basic education in Cameroon. The information was revealed on November 27, 2020, during the second ordinary session of the steering committee of the Education Reform in Cameroon (Parec) Program.

The additional funding (which targets the communities in the Adamaoua, East, Far North, and North regions identified as priority education zones) will be used for the recruitment of 6,000 teachers (in addition to the 12,000 previously planned), increase the volume of free essential textbooks to be distributed in all the public elementary schools in the country, teach the new curriculum to 120,000 teachers and enroll 40,000 pupils in community pre-school centers in rural areas.

The Minister of Basic Education (Minedub), Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa, who also chairs the Parec steering committee, welcomes the financing  “which reinforces the indicators that prove the quality of education, namely the number of teachers to be recruited, the number of textbooks to be distributed, the textbook/learner ratio, etc…”

BRM

back to top

Eneo to transfer over 20MW energy from Ahala thermal plant to offset load shedding in the northern regions

eneo-to-transfer-over-20mw-energy-from-ahala-thermal-plant-to-offset-load-shedding-in-the-northern-regions
For several weeks now, the filling rate of the Lagdo dam (a major infrastructure that provides electricity to the three northern regions of Cameroon) has...

Cameroon collected XAF30.7 bln of transit fees on the Chad-Cameroon oil pipeline in Jan-Oct 2020, up 2.5% YoY

cameroon-collected-xaf30-7-bln-of-transit-fees-on-the-chad-cameroon-oil-pipeline-in-jan-oct-2020-up-2-5-yoy
As of October 31, 2020, Cameroon had collected XAF30.71 billion of transit fees on the oil pipeline linking it to Chad, according to information provided...

Cameroon: World Bank and GPE release XAF57 bln to boost basic education

cameroon-world-bank-and-gpe-release-xaf57-bln-to-boost-basic-education
The World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education recently provided an additional XAF57 billion to improve basic education in Cameroon. The...

Israeli Ceragon Networks Ltd wins XAF1.3 bln contract to improve rail transport in Cameroon

israeli-ceragon-networks-ltd-wins-xaf1-3-bln-contract-to-improve-rail-transport-in-cameroon
Camrail recently selected the Israeli firm Ceragon Networks Ltd for the supply and installation of transmission equipment by radio-relay, energy, and VHF...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n93: November 2020

Cashew, Cameroon’s new source of revenues

Covid 19 : “Making the team’s health a priority”


Investir au Cameroun n103 Novembre 2020

L’anacarde, la nouvelle source de recettes du Cameroun

Covid 19 : « La santé des équipes avant tout »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

SCB Cameroon moves to dismantle Neo Industry’s cocoa processing plant in Kekem following loan-repayment issues

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Double taxation agreement: Cameroon and Switzerland still in negotiations 2 years after formal negotiations started

Cameroon temporarily bans the importation of day-old chicks and hatching eggs to guard national territory against avian influenza

cameroon-afg-c-ea-s-local-branch-increases-capital-by-xaf5-bln

Cameroon: AFG C&EA’s local branch increases capital by XAF5 bln

camship-clgg-launches-its-1st-kribi-douala-maritime-cabotage-line

Camship-CLGG launches its 1st Kribi-Douala maritime cabotage line

cameroon-insurance-companies-report-only-14-of-stamp-duties-collected-into-the-public-transport-passengers-pool

Cameroon: Insurance companies report only 14% of stamp duties collected into the Public Transport Passengers' pool

cemac-many-jobs-will-be-lost-if-the-current-foreign-exchange-regulation-is-applied-in-the-extractive-industry-the-african-energy-chamber-believes

CEMAC: Many jobs will be lost if the current foreign exchange regulation is applied in the extractive industry, the African Energy Chamber believes

epa-cameroon-set-on-suspending-tariff-dismantling-till-the-end-of-2020-despite-the-eu-s-protests

EPA: Cameroon set on suspending tariff dismantling till the end of 2020 despite the EU’s protests

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Financing for the agricultural sector represented 14.9% of bank loans in Cameroon in 2015

Serge Esso: “many Cameroonian “empires” are family businesses…”

next
prev