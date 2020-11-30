Cameroon: World Bank and GPE release XAF57 bln to boost basic education

(Business in Cameroon) - The World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education recently provided an additional XAF57 billion to improve basic education in Cameroon. The information was revealed on November 27, 2020, during the second ordinary session of the steering committee of the Education Reform in Cameroon (Parec) Program.

The additional funding (which targets the communities in the Adamaoua, East, Far North, and North regions identified as priority education zones) will be used for the recruitment of 6,000 teachers (in addition to the 12,000 previously planned), increase the volume of free essential textbooks to be distributed in all the public elementary schools in the country, teach the new curriculum to 120,000 teachers and enroll 40,000 pupils in community pre-school centers in rural areas.

The Minister of Basic Education (Minedub), Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa, who also chairs the Parec steering committee, welcomes the financing “which reinforces the indicators that prove the quality of education, namely the number of teachers to be recruited, the number of textbooks to be distributed, the textbook/learner ratio, etc…”

BRM