logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 June 2020 -
Electricity

Cameroon initiates negotiations with the EIB and the EU for the financial closing of rural electrification project Perace

Cameroon initiates negotiations with the EIB and the EU for the financial closing of rural electrification project Perace
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 17 June 2020 16:37

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government is currently finalizing negotiations with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Union (EU) for the financial closing of the Rural Electrification and Access to Energy in Underserved Areas Project in Cameroon (Perace), according to the Ministry of Water and Energy,

Implemented in the Far North, North, Adamaoua, North-West, South-West, and East regions, Perace will be implemented over the 2020-2026 period and provide electricity in 687 localities in the country. The overall cost of this rural electrification project is estimated at $223.5 million, or about CFAF131 billion.

The current negotiations with the EIB and the EU cover a total of USD73.5 million (nearly CFAF 43 billion). This sum will complement the $150 million (nearly CFAF 88 billion) already provided by the World Bank.

According to official sources, the funding from this Bretton Woods institution will help provide electricity in 417 communities in the Far North, East, North West, and South-West regions. While the expected EIB and EU funding will be used to implement the same project in the North (200 localities) and Adamaoua (70 localities).

Cameroonian authorities explain that Perace aims not only to reduce the gap between the electricity coverage rate (74%) and access ration (about 50%) in the country but also to increase the coverage in some regions still lagging.

On June 12, 2020, in Yaoundé,  the Minister of Economy revealed that the electricity coverage rate in some regions of Cameroon is still below 50%. This is the case for the Far North, and the North whose coverage rate is 46%. Adamaoua, the other region in the northern part of Cameroon, has a coverage rate of 52%, well below the 74% recorded elsewhere. 

This is why Perace, owned by the Rural Electrification Agency (AER), will benefit 86% of the northern regions of Cameroon. Indeed, the Ministry of Water and Energy reveals that of the 687 localities in Cameroon targeted by Perace, 585 are located in the three northern regions, which are officially the poorest in Cameroon.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon’s money stock grew by 14% YoY in Feb 2020

cameroon-s-money-stock-grew-by-14-yoy-in-feb-2020
Between February 2019 and February 2020, Cameroon’s money stock increased by 14.3%, from CFAF4,897.5 billion to CFAF5,598.7 billion. According to the...

Cameroon initiates negotiations with the EIB and the EU for the financial closing of rural electrification project Perace

cameroon-initiates-negotiations-with-the-eib-and-the-eu-for-the-financial-closing-of-rural-electrification-project-perace
The Cameroonian government is currently finalizing negotiations with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Union (EU) for the financial...

Sud Cameroun Hévéa SA invests CFAF2 bln to increase its rubber production capacity

sud-cameroun-hevea-sa-invests-cfaf2-bln-to-increase-its-rubber-production-capacity
Sud Cameroun Hévéa SA (Sudcam), a subsidiary of the Singaporean company Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited, has invested 2 billion FCFA to increase the...

Cameroon: The NCCB forecasts a slight increase in cocoa production during the 2019/2020 campaign

cameroon-the-nccb-forecasts-a-slight-increase-in-cocoa-production-during-the-2019-2020-campaign
The National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) forecasts a slight 2.2% increase in Cameroon’s cocoa production during the 2019/2020 season. According to the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »